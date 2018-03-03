Student deadlines looming in West Virginia teachers strike

Several events planned for the week have been delayed or postponed due to the work stoppage, as public schools in all 55 counties have been closed since Feb. 22.

March is a busy time of year for high school seniors, with deadlines for financial applications, scholarships and Advanced Placement testing all occurring this month. …

Read the entire article at http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/03/student-deadlines-looming-in-west-virginia-strike/

Read more articles at http://www.newsandsentinel.com