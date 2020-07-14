Stonerise at Home, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital announce Home Health joint venture

Release from Stonerise at Home:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Stonerise at Home and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital have announced they have entered into an agreement creating a premier home health agency serving residents of Braxton, Lewis and Gilmer counties.



“We are thrilled to announce this new joint venture for Stonerise at Home, delivering on our commitment to provide unparalleled customer care in communities across West Virginia,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer at Stonerise. “This partnership allows us to enhance our home health offerings in Braxton, Gilmer and Lewis counties.”



As part of the partnership, employees of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson’s Home Care Services will become employees of Stonerise at Home, solidifying a long-standing home health agency that will ensure quality care for residents in the greater “Stonewall Country” area for years to come.



“The home health landscape is rapidly changing, and we are fortunate to partner with Stonerise to work together to adapt to the transformation,” said Avah Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of care for the patients and communities we serve. This partnership will enhance our current offerings and ensure home care services are offered well into the future.”



Stonerise at Home professionals provide skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, home health support services and medical social services to help patients thrive where they live. Patients are supported in their home environments following hospitalizations, recovering from surgery or adapting to a new medical condition.



About the Stonerise Network:Founded in 2009, Stonerise Healthcare offers innovative healthcare solutions to get seniors throughout West Virginia and beyond back to health and back to life. Through its 17 skilled nursing centers, ten Stonerise at Home locations, Stonerise Therapy line and more than 3,000 employees, the company helps the patients it serves restore their health and get the most out of their lives. For more information, visit https://stonerisehealthcare.com/.



About Mon Health System: Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes four hospitals – its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies in Morgantown, Fairmont, and Weston; and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also part of many Joint Ventures such as Healthworks, Acuity Hospital of Morgantown, Monongalia EMS, Amedisys Hospice, Care Partners, Encompass and the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery to preserve choice, improve access and ensure the highest quality of care. For more information, visit www.monhealth.com.



For more information, visit www.stoneriseathome.com or www.stonewalljacksonhospital.com.