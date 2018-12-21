Stepping Stones breaks ground on tiny home village, greenhouse
By LUKE CREASY
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing-West Virginia and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia partnered with Stepping Stones to break ground Thursday on a tiny home village for transition-aged youth aging out of West Virginia’s foster care system or at risk of homelessness.
When complete, the village will provide residents safe housing, access to recreation, art and community activities, career education, mentor opportunities, life skills coaching, and technical training and support.
The ceremony held on campus at Stepping Stones served as a tremendous milestone in the program’s journey after several successful community planning events to come up with a detailed plan of action for the project, Executive Director Susan Fry said. She called it a “monumental day for Stepping Stones.”
See more from The Herald-Dispatch