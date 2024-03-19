Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday during the West Virginia Spring Severe Weather Awareness week

By Daisy Gibbons, The Exponent Telegram

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State and federal agencies have scheduled a statewide tornado drill to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The drill is being coordinated by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, the National Weather Service and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

“Our severe weather season peaks around May and June,” said Tony Edwards, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“So, now is a good time to start thinking about what you would do in an event of severe weather, because it is right around the corner,” he said.

The test tornado warning will set off some alerting systems, Edwards said. That means, for instance, that cellphones could make a loud sound even though silenced.

“Some schools will be participating, and some municipalities will set sirens off to simulate and test everything,” Edwards said.

