Statewide Campaign promotes West Virginia’s Farmers Markets: Better Food makes a Better Day!

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition, the West Virginia Farmers Market Association, and WVU Extension SNAP Education have announced the roll-out of a statewide farmers market marketing campaign for West Virginia’s farmers markets. The campaign, with its tagline “Better Food makes a Better Day!,” is designed to encourage West Virginia residents and visitors to connect with local farmers by visiting one of West Virginia’s many farmers markets across the state.

The campaign includes a series of eye-catching, storytelling commercials that capture the spirit of West Virginia’s farmers, farmers markets, and communities while celebrating the state’s natural beauty. The campaign features “Home to Me,” an original song by West Virginia singer-songwriter Nat Frederick, whose EP “Home to Me” recently debuted in the Top 10 of the iTunes country chart.

The campaign is also designed to launch the new website, www.FarmFreshWV.com, an internet-based locator tool that allows users to quickly and easily find information about the location, hours, and payment options at their nearest farmers markets.

The campaign was designed and produced by West Virginians and was made for West Virginians to encourage them to support their local farmers and eat fresher, healthier food from their local market. It was also created to appeal to tourists as they spend time in the Mountain State. Look for the campaign in commercials, billboards, and via social media. Anyone interested in bringing local, fresh food to their table can view the commercials and visit www.FarmFreshWV.comto find a West Virginia farmers market near them.

