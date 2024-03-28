State Sen. Bill Hamilton will not seek re-election after his current term

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — State Senator Bill Hamilton made a surprise announcement during a candidate forum hosted by the Randolph County Republican Executive Committee Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge.

Candidates appearing on the May 14 ballot in Randolph County were welcome to attend and speak at the event, which was open to the public. A host of candidates running in the primary spoke, but it wasn’t until the end when Hamilton, who represents District 11 in the West Virginia State Senate, made his way to the podium.

“I’m in my off year. Some of you that really know may say I’m off all the time, but I’m in my off year and I don’t run until 2026,” Hamilton said. “I’ve made the decision that I will not run for re-election at that time.”

Hamilton, who has held the 11th Senatorial District seat since 2018, said he plans on doing some work around his farm after his term is over.

“I have some farm work to do because my wife has bought me a tractor,” Hamilton said. “I sold everything last spring and she’s been mad ever since. She told me that someone has to do the brush hog and I told her we could hire somebody. That didn’t suit her, but I had the last words — ‘yes, dear.’”

