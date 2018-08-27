State officials, residents hope West Virginia scores as centerpiece of video game

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sometime in the future, a bunker opens to the northeast of Parkersburg.

The survivors of a nuclear war make their way out of the fluorescent into the natural sunlight. It’s up to them to try to rebuild a scorched Earth, starting in the mountains and valleys of West Virginia.

It’s the plot of a new video game being released in the next 80 days, and while at first glance it doesn’t seem like a positive thing — a post-apocalyptic West Virginia — many see the game as a mechanism to introduce a new audience to the Mountain State and hopefully encourage them to visit in the real world.

