State officials, residents hope West Virginia scores as centerpiece of video game

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

“Fallout 76,” the ninth game in the series, is an online multiplayer game coming out Nov. 13.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sometime in the future, a bunker opens to the northeast of Parkersburg.

The survivors of a nuclear war make their way out of the fluorescent into the natural sunlight. It’s up to them to try to rebuild a scorched Earth, starting in the mountains and valleys of West Virginia.

It’s the plot of a new video game being released in the next 80 days, and while at first glance it doesn’t seem like a positive thing — a post-apocalyptic West Virginia — many see the game as a mechanism to introduce a new audience to the Mountain State and hopefully encourage them to visit in the real world.

