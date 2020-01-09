State of the State: Gov. Justice outlines his legislative agenda for W.Va.

By LACIE PIERSON HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice lauded a flourishing economy for the state of West Virginia, but didn’t discuss an anticipated $108.6 million revenue shortfall for next year during his State of the State address Wednesday night.

Briefly saying that the state’s severance tax revenue was the lowest it’s been in 25 years, Justice did not address how he anticipated lawmakers would account for what’s been described as a “flat” budget for fiscal year 2021 during his speech in the House of Delegates chamber.

In a speech that saw a special guest appearance by World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams, Justice announced his goal to get rid of a waitlist for Medicaid waivers, support for a safety net, and a new purpose for the former campus of West Virginia Tech in Montgomery.

About four hours before Justice delivered his speech, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy told media that the general revenue budget for the 2021 fiscal year would be flat compared to last year, at about $4.58 billion. …

