The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia’s box office is now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Don’t miss your opportunity to purchase tickets.

Advance discount tickets are on sale through the website, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or through the State Fair box office now through August 3. Tickets are also available through participating Stop In and One Stop locations now through August 7, and Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy locations, Union Pharmacy and Western Greenbrier Pharmacy starting June 26 through August 3. For a list of participating locations, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/tickets.

Advance gate admission discounts include a $9 adult ticket (13 and older). Gate admission for children twelve years old and under is free.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state-fair-of-west-virginia-box-office-is-open/article_6b92d7f9-cb47-50ca-a713-ef90424733f1.html

See more from The Register-Herald