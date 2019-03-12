State Department of Education announces stakeholder meetings leading up to special session

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a special session for education betterment possibly two months away, the West Virginia Department of Education hopes to bring teachers, administrators, parents and the business community together to look at possible reforms.

Superintendent of Schools Steve Paine held a press conference Monday at the department offices in Charleston and announced seven meetings planned across the state to get feedback on education reform proposals, including some that died in the Legislature during the 2019 session that ended Saturday.

“We are going to seek the input of all of our stakeholders starting with students, their parents, our teachers, our counselors, administrators, our business community, our faith-based community — anyone that wants the opportunity to weigh in on research-based reform that will make a difference in raising student achievement,”Paine said.