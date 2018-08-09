State archaeologists gather to unearth causes of declining participation
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Archaeological Society has not published an annual journal in seven years, and last year, for the first time in its 68 years of existence, failed to have an annual meeting due to a lack of speakers willing to give presentations on their work.
To address those issues and other challenges facing archaeology in the state, a workshop will take place Aug. 18 at the South Charleston Holiday Inn. The event is free and open to the public.
The workshop will include brief histories of archaeology in West Virginia, the West Virginia Archaeological Society and archaeological offerings by state colleges and universities, and address the future of archaeology in the state.
