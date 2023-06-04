Start of Pride Month in West Virginia celebrated in Charleston with parade and street festival

Pride events scheduled around the state in June; See photos of parade and festival

WV Press News Report in partnership with “When All Are Counted”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in West Virginia kicked off June 1 and the City of Charleston hosted a parade and street festival on Saturday with hundreds visiting downtown for activities and exhibits around Summers Street and City Center at Slack Plaza and a parade from Kanawha Boulevard to Summers Street.

There were also events in Parkersburg, Morgantown and other locations in West Virginia during the weekend.

Among the many exhibitors on Saturday were representatives from Rainbow Pride of West Virginia, Fairness West Virginia, Women’s Health Center of WV, Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Crisis Line, Mountain Care Network, West Virginia Coalition Again Domestic Violence and National Domestic Violence and the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program, who were sharing information about their services.

Additionally, ThinkKidsWV was there gathering contact information for its “When All Are Counted” project that is studying how “majority rule” type of health data collection affects three specific populations: the Black, LGBTQ+, and disability populations, in West Virginia. The goal is to create a more inclusive health surveillance system where everyone counts, and everyone is counted. Learn more about the program here. To share information or discuss issues, contact Autumn Shelton at [email protected]

The project is funded under Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Community Research for Health Equity program, managed by AcademyHealth, and directed by Think Kids WV. The West Virginia Prevention Research Center (WVPRC) oversees the qualitative research component of the project.

Some of the entries in the parade:

Some of the displays on Summer Street:

Fairness West Virginia has put together the following list of events for Pride Month and is still gathering information: