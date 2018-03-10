Sports betting bill will become law in West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday he will allow the sports betting bill adopted by the Legislature to become law, which means West Virginia’s four racetracks and The Greenbrier resort — which he owns — may eventually be allowed to offer this form of gambling.

Also Friday, West Virginia lawmakers continued to consider a general revenue fund budget bill. Both the House and Senate today are set to make the last revisions in next year’s budget in what is the last day of the regular session.

Senate Bill 51 permits sports betting in the Mountain State once the games are approved at the national level, most likely via a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. …

