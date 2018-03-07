Specifics on West Virginia PEIA task force still vague
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will announce the members of his Task Force on Public Employees Insurance Agency Stability — the new 27-member panel tasked with making state-managed health insurance more efficient and affordable — by Thursday.
During a bill-signing ceremony for the pay raise for teachers, school service personnel and State Police (House Bill 4145), Justice said he had planned to announce membership of the task force, but he said he is waiting for teacher unions and the House and Senate to make their appointments to the panel.
“All appointees will be in place by Thursday,” Justice said.
Justice created the task force by executive order last Wednesday, having pledged to striking teachers that he would appoint a panel to come up with long-term solutions to PEIA’s rising premium costs and benefit reductions.
