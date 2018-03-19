Southern West Virginia tourism season ready to roll: Officials plan, market events to make region a tourist destination

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The spring season for activities in the area are ready to roll, and in Mercer and McDowell counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County in Virginia that means ATV trail riding.

“It’s the start of the ATV season,” said Jamie Null, director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “When the weather breaks, we will be seeing an influx of visitors to ride the trails.”

Those trails are on the Hatfield-McCoy trail system, which starts in Mercer County near Bramwell and offers more than 600 miles of trails through several counties. Mercer County has a new trail visitors center on Rt. 52 that recently opened at Coaldale near Bramwell.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/tourism-season-ready-to-roll-officials-plan-market-events-to/article_2a740c76-2a52-11e8-a91a-0b13e55485f7.html

