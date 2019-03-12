Latest News:
Southern West Virginia lawmakers worry over education

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

Delegates Cindy Lavender-Bowe and Mick Bates look on as bills are read during the final day of the legislative session Saturday afternoon in Charleston.
(Register-Herald photo by Brad Davis)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While education policy was one of the most-debated topics during the legislative session, many local lawmakers said they are leaving the chambers with a sense of disappointment, feeling like an opportunity to improve public education in West Virginia was wasted.

Senate Bill 451, the omnibus education bill that failed, was chock-full of provisions including charter schools and educational savings accounts — provisions public school educators and Democratic legislators were against. So contentious, the measure led to a teacher walkout across the state for the second consecutive year.

The walkout lasted two days, once the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to “indefinitely postpone” the bill for the rest of this year’s legislative calendar.

