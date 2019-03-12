Southern West Virginia lawmakers worry over education

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While education policy was one of the most-debated topics during the legislative session, many local lawmakers said they are leaving the chambers with a sense of disappointment, feeling like an opportunity to improve public education in West Virginia was wasted.

Senate Bill 451, the omnibus education bill that failed, was chock-full of provisions including charter schools and educational savings accounts — provisions public school educators and Democratic legislators were against. So contentious, the measure led to a teacher walkout across the state for the second consecutive year.

The walkout lasted two days, once the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to “indefinitely postpone” the bill for the rest of this year’s legislative calendar.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald