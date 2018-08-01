Southern West Virginia grandmother blocks MVP in her first car

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Becky Crabtree, a 64-year-old Monroe County grandmother, was arrested Tuesday for blockading herself in a 1971 Ford Pinto in order to stop construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) near Peters Mountain.

Crabtree, whose home sits at the base of the mountain, is a retired school teacher and author.

“I have talked to elected officials, signed petitions, written letters, submitted reports and gone to court. I have exhausted the ‘usual’ methods of fighting injustice and have gotten no relief,” stated Crabtree in a news release before her arrest. “Officials have failed us in this fight; we need to fight for ourselves and each other.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/monroe-grandmother-blocks-mvp-in-her-first-car/article_25dd7047-5303-5c62-95fd-fee3bdf5eb0f.html

