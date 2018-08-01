Latest News:
Southern West Virginia grandmother blocks MVP in her first car

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

Monroe County resident Becky Crabtree was arrested Tuesday for halting construction by blocking a section of pipeline that is going through land her daily lives on.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Becky Crabtree, a 64-year-old Monroe County grandmother, was arrested Tuesday for blockading herself in a 1971 Ford Pinto in order to stop construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) near Peters Mountain.

Crabtree, whose home sits at the base of the mountain, is a retired school teacher and author.

“I have talked to elected officials, signed petitions, written letters, submitted reports and gone to court. I have exhausted the ‘usual’ methods of fighting injustice and have gotten no relief,” stated Crabtree in a news release before her arrest. “Officials have failed us in this fight; we need to fight for ourselves and each other.”

(Submitted photo)

