Social services referral service goes statewide with United Ways of West Virginia

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – From now on, when Marion County residents dial 2-1-1, they’ll probably hear the voice of Chris Yost.

The number is a hotline for resource information, and Yost has been working as its operator in Marion County for a few months now. It’s his job to give callers information on aid ranging from food pantries to health care clinics.

“I am the go-between between the people and the resources they are seeking,” said Yost, 2-1-1 coordinator for AmeriCorps. “I am in charge of updating our resources, keeping a compiled list of those resources and talking to anyone who calls 2-1-1.”

