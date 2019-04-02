Latest News:
By April 2, 2019 Read More →

Social services referral service goes statewide with United Ways of West Virginia

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Chris Yost, 2-1-1 coordinator for AmeriCorps, will be answering calls for the United Way of Marion County. The resource and referral service provides information to residents about social services.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eddie Trizzino)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  – From now on, when Marion County residents dial 2-1-1, they’ll probably hear the voice of Chris Yost.

The number is a hotline for resource information, and Yost has been working as its operator in Marion County for a few months now. It’s his job to give callers information on aid ranging from food pantries to health care clinics.

“I am the go-between between the people and the resources they are seeking,” said Yost, 2-1-1 coordinator for AmeriCorps. “I am in charge of updating our resources, keeping a compiled list of those resources and talking to anyone who calls 2-1-1.”

Read the entire article 

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.