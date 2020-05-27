SMART529 to announce “When I Grow Up” regional contest winners live on Facebook

Annual contest sees record-breaking participation numbers

During a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29 on the WV Treasury Facebook page, West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue will announce the 15 regional winners and statewide teacher winner of the 2020 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.

The announcement coincides with the national 529 Day, an annual celebration on May 29 (5/29) to recognize 529 college savings plans around the country.

Parents, students and educators from around the state are encouraged to watch the event live at 10 a.m. on Facebook to find out the names of the 15 regional winners of the contest, which was open to children in kindergarten through fifth grades. The statewide teacher winner will also be announced, and additional information will be shared about West Virginia’s SMART529 educational savings program.

WHO: State Treasurer John Perdue and guests

WHAT: 2020 SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest announcement of winners

WHEN: 10 a.m. FRIDAY, May 29, 2020

WHERE: WV Treasury Facebook Page (Direct Link: www.facebook.com/WVTreasury)

This year’s contest, which launched in January, saw its highest number of participants ever with 4,662 students around the state submitting entries. Each regional winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 WV Direct account and be eligible for an additional $4,500 grand prize investment.

For more information visit www.wvtreasury.com. For media inquiries contact gina.joynes@wvsto.com.