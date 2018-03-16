‘Smart Manufacturing’ focus of WVU study

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia University study has found that the Mountain State will see a brighter picture for its manufacturing industry in the near future, but that many manufacturers in West Virginia need to adapt to “Smart Manufacturing” to help make the industry more efficient and profitable.

The study, titled “Overview of Smart Manufacturing in West Virginia,” is a collaborative effort by the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the College of Business and Economics at WVU.

Smart Manufacturing, also commonly referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0, is a data-intensive application of information and operational technology at the shop floor level and beyond to enable intelligent, efficient and responsive manufacturing and supply chain operations. Based on the principles of connectivity, virtualization and data utilization, it marries technology, data and human ingenuity.

