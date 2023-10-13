Skaff announces bid for WV secretary of state as a Republican

By Roger Adkins, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia state delegate Doug Skaff has announced that he will run for secretary of state as a member of the Republican Party.

Skaff served in the West Virginia House as Delegates for nearly 12 years as a member of the Democratic Party. He resigned as minority leader in August, and then stepped down from the House altogether last month.

Since then, he has switched his affiliation to the Republican Party.

“It was a good run,” Skaff said. “I got the chance to work on a lot of different projects and meet a lot of great people.”

After considering his options, Skaff said, the time became right to enter the race for secretary of state. He joins a roster of Republicans seeking the office, including Kanawha County Delegate Chris Pritt and Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood.

