Several bills await reconciliation as WV legislative session nears end
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s regular legislative session ends Saturday at midnight, and a stack of bills have passed both chambers in different form.
Before bills arrive on the desk of Gov. Jim Justice, the House of Delegates and the Senate must pass identical versions of the legislation. If the chambers pass differing versions of the same bill, one chamber must accept changes from the other, or the two can form a conference committee to negotiate.
Read the list of key bills requiring reconciliation: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/several-bills-await-reconciliation-as-wv-legislative-session-nears-end/article_639e1c3b-bc5a-599c-8a02-1e98393c8bc8.html
Read more articles at https://www.wvgazettemail.com