Sens. Weld, Clements join Democrats to defeat Campus Carry Bill in West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Legislation to allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry guns on West Virginia college campuses has been defeated.

Sens. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, and Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, voted with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday night to keep the measure from going to the full Senate. The House of Delegates had passed the bill last week.

