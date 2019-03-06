Latest News:
Sens. Weld, Clements join Democrats to defeat Campus Carry Bill in West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, speaks during a recent Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Legislation to allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry guns on West Virginia college campuses has been defeated.

Sens. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, and Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, voted with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday night to keep the measure from going to the full Senate.

The House of Delegates had passed the bill last week.

