Senator Robert Karnes removed from WV State Senate floor session on Friday

By Roger Adkins, HD Media

Senator Robert Karnes, R-Randolph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state senator was escorted out of the Senate chambers Friday for shouting objections as lawmakers rushed to pass bills before the end of the legislative session.

Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, was escorted out of chamber by the Senate sergeant-at-arms for being disruptive shortly after he began shouting protests to the Senate’s decision to suspend constitutional rules, something that body has done several times during this legislative session.

“Very early into today’s Senate floor session, the Senator from Randolph repeatedly chose to be loud and disruptive in an effort to interfere with the body’s ability to conduct its business,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said in a statement issued after the incident….

