Senator Manchin speaks with Wesleyan students, but doesn’t really answer THE question

By AMANDA HAYES

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON — Will U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III run for governor again?

It’s a question the senior U.S. senator from West Virginia and former governor keeps getting asked. Last week, West Virginia MetroNews commentator Hoppy Kercheval asked Manchin the question.

This time it was asked Wednesday by West Virginia Wesleyan College student Abia Whiston.