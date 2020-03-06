Senate passes W.Va. Impact fund bill

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill backed by Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, which is intended to encourage out-of-state and foreign investments in the Mountain State.

House Bill 4001, creating the West Virginia Impact Fund, passed by a vote of 30-3, with one senator absent or not voting.

The bill now goes back to the House of Delegates with a request for concurrence.

If the House concurs with a minor title amendment, which it is likely to do, the bill will be sent to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

The House version of the bill passed Feb. 21 by a 94-to-4 vote, with two members absent or not voting.

The bill would create the West Virginia Impact Fund, a special revenue fund overseen by the state treasurer, and the Mountaineer Impact Office, according to Senate Finance Chair Craig Blair, R-Berkley. …

