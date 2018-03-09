Senate passes its version of the West Virginia budget bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed a $4.4 billion budget Tuesday and is awaiting the House’s version so that the two chambers can reconcile any differences in the two.

There is agreement between the House and Senate Finance Committee chairs that the budget process be completed as soon as possible — perhaps even by the end of today.

Senate Finance Chair Craig Blair and House Finance Chair Eric Nelson both said the budget should be finished no later than Saturday, the last day of the 60-day session. A one-day special session has been authorized by Gov. Justice if necessary.

