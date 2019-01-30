Senate leaders push back against Justice veto threat of education omnibus

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate is moving forward this morning with discussing an education reform package after the governor threatened to veto it Tuesday.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, addressed the press Tuesday afternoon shortly after Gov. Jim Justice announced his displeasure at Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill.

“The governor has every right to express his opinions,” Carmichael said. “I honestly feel that he is mistaken. If you want to change this system, if you care about our children and our kids and their education process, you will want to approach this and not hold everyone back from doing a fundamental overhaul of our system.”