Senate Finance Committee moves forward with budget presentations

West Virginia Press Association Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Work continued Monday to finalize the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as the Senate Finance Committee heard presentations from the offices of the Attorney General, State Auditor, and Secretary of State.

First to present was West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who said, “I always enjoy coming before your body to have a good conversation about a lot of the work that the Attorney General’s Office has been engaged in over the last year, and to talk about the future direction.”

Morrisey noted that his office is requesting that the Legislature consider a “one-time $1 million supplement” for the expansion of energy litigation, adding that a previous similar request “did not travel favorably” through the House of Delegates. The second specific request is for a 25% match of the federal Medicaid Fraud Control Unit grant. If approved, the match would result in an allocation of $113,188 for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025.

Morrisey spent several moments highlighting what he considers to be his office’s successes over the last fiscal year, including $1.025 billion in opioid litigation settlements, and an average increase of $10 million recovered per Medicaid fraud case.

“I appreciate working with the Senate Finance Committee,” Morrisey said. “You’ve always been a body that’s provided some good feedback.”

At the conclusion of Morrisey’s presentation, Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, asked, “The $1 million increase, does that all go to outside counsel?”

“I believe it would be mostly toward outside counsel,” Morrisey replied. “But obviously to the extent that we can hire some additional lawyers and resources, we’re very open to that.”

Queen then asked how much money the Attorney General’s Office spent last year on outside counsel, however, Morrisey did not provide the amount.

Next to present was Deputy State Auditor and State Comptroller Anthony Woods, who began by advising committee members “we are not requesting any increases at this time.”

“I think this is our fifth or sixth year of not requesting any increases to our bottom budget,” Woods said. “But we do have the governor’s recommended pay raise as a line item. Additionally included in that is a line item for the pending elected-officials pay increase that will be taking effect.”

Similar to Morrisey, Woods highlighted several of the Auditor’s Office’s successes from the previous fiscal year, including adding numerous counties and municipalities to the state’s “Checkbook Transparency” website.

“We are working with all of our police and fire for referendums to get them signed up for social security,” Woods added. “We’ve completed three of those referendums, {…] and we’ve got all hands on deck for that.”

In response to a question from Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, regarding state employees’ purchasing cards, Woods said, “Last year we had over 690,000 transactions, and that represented over $515 million. We are promoting that as the preferred method of payment.”

Last to address the committee was West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Much as the two presenters before him, Warner spoke briefly about enhancements made to his office, citing digitization, training, and departmental-streamlining as examples.

“This year’s budget is similar to years past,” Warner said. “We expect it to continue to operate in the black, and having money to return to the state.”

Warner was joined by Chief of Staff Deak Kersey and Finance Officer Delilah Parker.

According to Kersey, the Secretary of State’s Office expended $17,054 in overtime during FY 2023. That number is expected to increase slightly in FY 2024. Of the 52 budgeted departmental positions, 49 are currently staffed.

“In 2025, we are requesting a $2 million appropriation for a potential statewide voter registration system upgrade,” Kersey said, adding that this is the first appropriation request the office has made in “quite some time.”

Parker then advised committee members that between business licensing and registration fees, and annual report late fees, the Secretary of State’s Office transferred $1,806,106 to the state’s general revenue fund.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said, “I don’t have a question, but I’d like to make a statement.”

“I’d like to speak publicly about my experience with your One Stop Shop,” Swope continued, referencing the office’s online business portal. “I would like for you to pass along my compliments to the people that I’ve met through there, and the service that it provides”

“When I work economic development, I tell people that West Virginia is now doing business at the speed of business,” Swope added. “That office is an exemplary example of how we do that.”