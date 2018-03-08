Senate committee advances bill erasing West Virginia education department, among others
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This week, the state Senate Education Committee advanced legislation to eliminate the state Department of Education and the Arts and its secretary’s position (HB 4006), among several other bills.
During meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, the committee also advanced bills to put more control over textbook choice in counties’ hands (HB 3089); and allow employees and board of governors members of out-of-state colleges to be appointed to boards of governors of in-state public colleges (HB 4251).
Around 11 p.m., near the end of the final meeting Tuesday, the committee voted most of those bills to the full Senate with the recommendation that they pass. HB 4407 originally advanced, but later failed.
