Sen. Mike Maroney among those keeping satellite casino bill from advancing in W.Va. Senate Finance Committee

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Legislation permitting Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack to establish a second gambling location in Ohio County died in committee Thursday.

House Bill 2901 was voted down in the Senate Finance Committee by a vote of eight against, and seven in favor.

Among those voting against the measure was Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall. Maroney admitted he agreed with the bill in principle but didn’t like how it was moving through the Legislature.