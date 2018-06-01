Sen. Manchin unhappy with ‘West Virginia Wilder’
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
WASHINGTON — A senator has asked the producers of a TV show about youth in West Virginia to reconsider.
“West Virginia Wilder” is the follow up to “Buckwild,” a hit show on MTV in which several of the participants were arrested for alleged drug possession and drunken driving and one died of carbon monoxide poisoning while off-roading. “Buckwild” premiered in January 2013 and was canceled in February 2013.
Production of the new show has started and could air this summer.
