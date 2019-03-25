Seminar on gas, pipeline safety set in Charleston and Bridgeport in April

Staff report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association will hold pipeline safety seminars April 16 in Bridgeport and April 18 in Charleston.

The seminars are free for operators and will focus on a review of federal and state requirements and recent developments in the industry. Featured speakers will include representatives of the industry and the commission’s Gas Pipeline Safety Division. The seminar qualifies for continuing legal education credits and professional development hours for registered engineers.

“The purpose of the seminars is to ensure all regulated pipeline operators in West Virginia understand and comply with pipeline safety regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of West Virginia’s pipelines,” division Director Mary Friend said.