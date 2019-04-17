School enrollment numbers dropping; transfers and terminations on the rise

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Student enrollment has declined across many counties in southern West Virginia, and as those numbers diminish, several positions within the school system are following suit.

Most personnel directors at local school boards seem to believe, however, that while there will be fewer teachers next school year, staffing cuts will be met through teachers who are planning to retire or resign.

Raleigh County

Raleigh County Assistant Superintendent Randy Adkins said for the 2019-20 school year, six professional individuals are recommended for transfer.

