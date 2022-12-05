Save the Date: WV Press Legislative Lookahead set for Friday, Jan. 6, in Charleston

WV Press Legislative Media Social is Feb. 2, Convention is Aug. 11-12

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead is set for Friday, Jan. 6, in-person at the West Virginia Culture Center on the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The preview of the 2023 Legislative Session will start at 10 a.m. and conclude before 3 p.m. There will be three panels, including leadership presentations, and lunch and breakfast. There is no cost but registration is required by emailing your name, media affiliation and phone number to WVPA Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].

The event is open to all media – newspapers, television, radio and online – and guests. The panels will be recorded with the video being released later that day. There will not be a live-stream during the event.

The WVPA has also announced the dates of its other major events in 2023:

Feb. 2, 2023 – West Virginia Press Association Legislative Media Social: Media and legislators will gather at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol in Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This media social will replace the traditional WVPA Legislative Breakfast.

Aug. 11-12, 2023 – West Virginia Press Association Convention: The summer convention and awards presentation will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at Four Points in Charleston

The WVPA also plans to host regional meetings around the state in 2023, but those dates are not confirmed.

For additional information and questions, contact Smith at 304-550-0454 or [email protected]