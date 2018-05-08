Rumble strips installed along stretch of West Virginia I-64 construction zone
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rumble strips have been installed outside the Interstate 64 highway work zone between Cabell and Putnam counties as part of a continued safety effort to slow motorists down, state officials announced Monday.
Brent Walker, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, called the work a coordinated effort between the state Division of Highways, the West Virginia State Police and other local law enforcement, and West Virginia Paving.
This measure was an additional safety step, along with enhanced signage, increased enforcement and reduced speed limits, to protect workers and motorists in the work zone between Milton and Hurricane.
