Rockwool addresses emissions; residents respond, hiss at Ranson City Council meeting

By MEGAN HUGHART

The Journal

RANSON, W.Va. – Officials from Rockwool spoke to citizens about emissions at a Ranson City Council meeting Tuesday evening where worries prompted residents to express their dissatisfaction and ask for a vote on the project’s future.

Rockwool North America President Trent Ogilvie and Bjørn Rici Andersen, the senior vice president for group operations and technology, attended the city council meeting to answer questions and present information regarding emissions and the usage of water at the facility.

Plans to the open the Ranson location were announced in July 2017, according to Journal reports. This will be Rockwool’s second facility in the U.S. The first is located in Byhalia, Mississippi. Rockwool is building a facility in Ranson that will produce stone wool used in building insulation and other industrial projects, which has many Jefferson County citizens concerned about effects on the environment and residents’ health.