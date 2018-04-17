Rockslide on tracks leads to Fayette coal train derailment

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A CSX train derailed at approximately 9:25 a.m. Monday in the McKendree area of the New River Gorge National River.

According to National Park Service (NPS) spokeswoman Julena Campbell, one engine and 10 empty gondola cars left the tracks.

Two engineers riding in the unit which ended up on its side were uninjured and were able to climb out and report the derailment. The engine came to a rest on the bank of the New River, which after recent rainfall, was running high and flowing swiftly.

