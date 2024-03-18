Road work, construction continues at Nucor site in Mason County; Here’s an update

By Fred Pace, HD Media

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Construction continues on the Nucor Steel West Virginia plant, and Roger Atkins notices.

Atkins, of Huntington, was stuck in a long line of traffic on W.Va. Route 2 Thursday morning at the Nucor site in Mason County.

“When I go to Point Pleasant, I leave about 30 minutes early to account for the traffic stops and slowdowns,” he said. “It’s the only way I can make sure I make it on time to my doctor’s appointment.”

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says large volumes of traffic pass by the site during rush hours.

“We [have traffic police working] during morning and evening hours while people are coming in and out of work,” Miller said.

Miller said traffic gets backed up when deputies shut down the road in both directions to allow Nucor construction workers to move large equipment across to the work site.

A road expansion project begun in August will widen W.Va. Route 2 (Huntington Road) from Nucor West Virginia’s northern property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road (County Route 37).

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/road-work-construction-continues-at-nucor-site-in-mason-county-heres-an-update/article_15c1b5a5-5c04-594a-b057-7c95edb8e66d.html