Republican committees divided over West Virginia Gov. Justice

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With West Virginia’s Republican primary for governor 11 months away, GOP leaders at the county level are making their feelings known for Jim Justice, the Democrat-turned-Republican governor of the state.

The Mineral County Republican Executive Committee released a statement and a resolution Sunday morning in support of Justice after the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee passed a resolution of no confidence last week. Nickolas Imes, a councilman for the town of Ridgeley and chairman of the Mineral County Republican Executive Committee, said they consider Justice part of the Republican family.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel