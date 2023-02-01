Registration open for 2023 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the WV Legislature

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Registration is open for the West Virginia Women’s Commission’s (WVWC) 2023 Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature, to be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center’s Great Hall.

Teachers, students, individuals and organizations may register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/WAGD2023 or by calling 304-356-2023.

The theme for the 2023 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature is “Bridging the Divide: Engage, Empower and Unite,” and the event will focus on fostering leadership skills for women and girls to use their voices effectively in their communities. Takeiya Smith, a 2022 West Virginia Wonder Woman and Executive Director of Young West Virginia Forward, will provide the lunch keynote address.

“It is vitally important for West Virginia’s women and girls to be actively involved in their communities and hold leadership positions,” said Jill Upson, WVWC Executive Director. “Additionally, and equally important, this day-long event provides an opportunity for future leaders to engage with and gain a deeper understanding of the political process while the West Virginia Legislature is in session.”

Participants will meet with legislators, tour the West Virginia Culture Center and State Capitol building, visit the House and Senate galleries, and participate in roundtable discussions. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact WVWC Executive Director Jill Upson at [email protected].

— The West Virginia Women’s Commission advocates for women and educates on issues relating to women. The Commission seeks to improve the legal, social, economic, educational, and political status of women by working with businesses, government agencies, and non-profit groups.



