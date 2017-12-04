Registration open for 2018 West Virginia Legislative Lookahead, Jan. 5 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Each year the media of West Virginia gathers for the West Virginia Legislative Lookahead: A preview of key topics expected at the upcoming West Virginia Legislative session.

The Lookahead is a day-long series of seminars.. This year the topics include taxes, education, oil and gas legislation, and WV Forward.

The 2018 event is Friday, Jan. 5, and will be held at the Charleston Gazette-Mail conference room, located at 1001 Virginia St., East, Charleston, WV 25301.

The tentative agenda is as follows:

9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Changes to the Tax Code. Moderator Rob Byers

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Education. Moderator TBD

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch. Legislative Services and Information

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Oil and Gas Legislation. Moderator Christina Myer

2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – WV Forward. Moderator John McCabe

“In the past, The Associated Press, with assistance from the West Virginia Press Association, has hosted the event and did an outstanding job. In 2018, the WVPA has taken on the responsibility of hosting the event. We appreciate what The AP, Dorothy Abernathy and John Bolt did to establish this valuable preview. We hope to continue the tradition ,” said Don Smith, executive director or the WVPA. “This year, the Legislative Lookahead will be open to all credentialed media and to college journalism operations. We expect 30 to 40 journalists, representing more than 25 newspapers, and several radio and TV stations. ”

Weekly newspapers are invited and AP membership is not an issue. Seating is limited and early registration is suggested. Attendance is limited to credentialed media.

As in previous years, pre-registration is required. There is a $15 fee, which includes refreshments during the day and lunch at noon. Free parking is available the Charleston Newspapers parking facility off of Virginia Street.

You can register online through eventbrite, or contact Dalton Walker at the WVPA office: dwalker@wvpress.getboho.com or 304-342-1011.