Register now to attend the West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 39th annual West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition (EXPO) will take place at the Charleston Civic Center on March 21 – 22.

EXPO is West Virginia’s only trade show for construction and design industries. EXPO features the most comprehensive education program and largest marketplace for the design and construction industries throughout the region. EXPO offers dozens of professional development opportunities, covering a range of topics. Led by some of the most trusted names in the industry, EXPO has something for every interest and discipline.

With the many recent economic opportunities and accomplishments West Virginia has undertaken in the last year, EXPO is the perfect place for the state’s construction industries to come together. Passage of the $2.8 billion highway funding program has created many opportunities for the state’s workforce to get to work and create a better West Virginia.

Nearly 5,000 regional decision-makers and nearly 300 vendors are anticipated to attend, making EXPO an invaluable networking opportunity. The show is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.

A complete list of seminars, many offering continuing education credits, along with registration and show information, is available at www.wvexpo.com.

About EXPO

EXPO is presented by the Contractors Association of West Virginia, West Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and the West Virginia Utility Contractors Association, in addition to 24 co-sponsoring organizations. The trade show has become the meeting ground for contractors, architects, engineers, purchasing agents, suppliers, public works officials and others involved in the commercial and industrial construction markets. For more information, visit www.wvexpo.com.