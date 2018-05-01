Recovering addicts get job skills at market in southern West Virginia

By TRAVIS CRUM

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Housing Authority is now in the retail business.

Early last month, the organization purchased the former Glen Dale Hardware and Feed store in Delbarton and transformed it into a market.

The future of the store, now called Bulldog Market and More, is to provide recovering addicts a place to get jobs skills and training necessary to get back on their feet, said Belinda Harness, executive director.

