‘We have reached a deal’: West Virginia schools reopening after Justice signs pay raise bill
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN and RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a 5 percent pay raise for public school teachers and school service personnel Tuesday that appears to mark the end of the nine-school-day statewide strike.
By 7 p.m., multiple county school systems, including Kanawha’s, announced that they’re reopening schools Wednesday. None said they’d be closed, although Fayette and Logan counties announced 2-hour delays.
Before a meeting of a conference committee composed of Senators and members of the House of Delegates, Justice announced that all state employees, along with teachers, school service personnel (a category including bus drivers and cooks) and State Police would receive a 5 percent raise. The raises will take effect next fiscal year, which starts July 1, and equal $2,020 for teachers.
