Randolph officially now a ‘red county’

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — A significant moment took place in the Randolph County Clerk’s office Monday, as Randolph County, for the first time in many decades, officially became a “red county.”

As of Monday, the number of registered Republicans in the county surpassed the number of registered Democrats, a Randolph County Clerk’s office official told The Inter-Mountain Tuesday.

There are currently 6,244 registered Republican voters in the county, as opposed to 6,237 registered Democrat voters, a difference of just seven individuals, the official said.

“This is truly a historic moment,” Carolyn Jackson, of the Randolph County Republican Executive Committee, told The Inter-Mountain Tuesday. “Randolph County has been a Democratic stronghold for about 100 years. Things are changing. It shows that people are coming around to the Republican way of looking at things.”

Contacted Tuesday by The Inter-Mountain, Randolph County Democratic Party leaders did not respond for this article, but said an in-depth statement about the situation would be released soon.

