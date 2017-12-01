Ralph Baxter: Opioids impacting WV Workforce in Ohio Valley

By Joselyn King

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Democrat U.S. House candidate Ralph Baxter said he brought Orrick Global Operations Center to Wheeling in 2002 after seeing labor data showing West Virginia’s workforce was among the most dependable in the nation, with many workers seldom missing a day of work.

Fifteen years later, he wonders what today’s statistics show in light of the state’s current opioid epidemic, and if the firm would make the same decision today.

Baxter, the retired CEO of Orrick, was among panelists sitting in on a public discussion on community revitalization Thursday at the First State Capitol building in Wheeling. The event was hosted by the WALS Foundation.

