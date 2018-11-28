Raleigh County map club seeks location of ancient ‘fort’ near Beckley

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In 1837, Alfred Beckley visited modern-day Blue Jay, and the Beckley founder noted a mystery that baffled him and would baffle generations after him — the remnants of a “fort” near Beaver Creek.

The Cartography Club of the Raleigh County Historical Society will hold a meeting Thursday evening, as they try to unravel one of Raleigh County’s lost treasures — the location of the unexplainable “fort” at the bend of Beaver Creek.

“This discussion is about where the fort was,” explained Historical Society President Tom Sopher. “It will be a local person, two archaeologists and a mapper.”

