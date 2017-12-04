Pursuing an annexation, Charles Town seeks legal ruling

By TIM COOK

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Can a proposed annexation that involves 2,600 acres and would nearly double the size of a municipality be considered a “minor boundary adjustment” under a specific West Virginia law?

In pursuing an annexation on just that scale and scope, Charles Town officials have decided to ask a judge provide a more definitive answer that question.

After a unanimous vote made without public discussion, the Charles Town City Council filed a civil action of “compliant for declaratory relief” in Jefferson County Circuit Court seeking a such a clarification over how minor an annexation can be under Chapter 8, Article 6, Section 4 in the West Virginia Code governing municipal annexations.

