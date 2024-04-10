PSC launches investigation of utility, cable service provider outage notifications

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has opened an investigation into how utilities and cable service providers notify their customers of outages.

The PSC launched the inquiry in an order issued Monday that indicates the agency may hold hearings or meetings on the subject after it collects information. The order requires responses from the following utilities and cable service providers named as respondents in the proceeding:

Mountaineer Gas Co.

Hope Gas Inc.

Consumers Gas Utility Co.

Union Oil & Gas

Cardinal Natural Gas Co.

West Virginia American Water

Beckley Water Co.

Mon Power

Potomac Edison

Morgantown Utility Board

Frontier West Virginia Inc.

Optimum

The order requires the respondents to file a response within 20 days explaining:

How they let their customers know of service outages

What plans they have, if any, to “add, expand, modify, or improve” their notification systems

Any technical or physical barriers to providing electronic notifications by email or text message

Procedures in place to notify mass communication media of outages

